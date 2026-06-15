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Wayne Olson resigns as Palm Springs chief economic development officer

Wayne Olson
City of Palm Springs
Wayne Olson
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Published 4:35 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - News Channel 3 is confirming tonight that Palm Springs' top economic development official, Wayne Olson, has resigned. 

Olsen served as the city's first-ever chief economic development officer.

City officials confirmed Olson submitted his resignation on Monday. There was no reason given for his departure.

The City is in the process of beginning recruitment for a new Chief Economic Development Officer, a spokesperson confirmed.

Olson first took the position back in January 2024 after serving as Palm Desert's senior development manager for economic development.

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