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Palm Springs International Airport launches art program, art installation

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Published 8:48 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The first installation of Palm Springs International Airport's new public art program was unveiled today.   

"Desert in Motion,'' created by artist Patrick Barwinski, was unveiled Tuesday in the baggage claim area. The large-scale installation transformed 14 baggage claim columns into painted desert landscapes using geometric forms and vivid colors, airport officials said.

The artwork was selected though a competitive process from more than 270 submissions to the new Art@PSP public art program.   

"PSP is often visitors' very first impression of our destination and a welcoming return home for our residents,'' Victoria Carpenter, interim executive director of aviation at PSP, said in a statement. "Art@PSP allows us to showcase the incredible creativity and cultural identity of our region while creating a more memorable airport experience for travelers."  

Airport officials said the exhibition will be on display through January 2027 as part of PSP's rotating baggage claim columns exhibition series.   

"For years, there has been a shared vision of bringing more art into the airport,'' PSP Chairman Kevin Corcoran said in a statement. "With Art@PSP, that vision is becoming a reality, connecting millions of travelers each year with the culture, creativity and character that makes Palm Springs unique."

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