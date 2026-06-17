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Preservationists speak out on proposed downtown Palm Springs fire station

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Published 5:58 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — Local preservationists are raising concerns about the future of the historic Town & Country Plaza after the Palm Springs city council recently approved plans for a new downtown fire station.

Last week, the city council voted to move forward with purchasing the Town & Country Center property as the future home of Fire Station No. 1, saying a new station is needed to improve emergency response and replace the aging current facility.

But some residents say the site's history should not be ignored.

The Town & Country Plaza was designed in part by renowned architect Paul Revere Williams, whose work includes some of Southern California's most recognizable buildings. Supporters of preservation say the plaza is an important piece of Palm Springs history and deserves careful consideration before any demolition takes place.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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