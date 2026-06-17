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SunLine Transit Agency to provide free bus fares Thursday

KESQ
By
New
Published 3:32 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - To celebrate a nationwide day encouraging commuters to use public transportation or walk instead of driving, SunLine Transit Agency will provide Coachella Valley residents free bus rides tomorrow.   

The agency will provide free rides on fixed Routes 1-9 and 14, organizers said.

"Dump the Pump'' day, which is held on the third Thursday of June, encourages the public to ride public transportation as a means to help people save money and help protect the environment.

"Public transit is an easy way to save money, reduce traffic and help improve air quality in our community,'' the agency stated.   

SunLine's routes and schedules can be found at sunline.org/services/sun-bus/routes-and-schedules.

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