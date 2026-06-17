Well In The Desert receives $1 million donation to launch permanent home campaign

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Well In The Desert has received a $1 million anonymous donation, launching a matching campaign to help the nonprofit secure a permanent home in the Coachella Valley.

The donor, a longtime supporter of the organization’s work, stepped forward after learning about Well In The Desert’s ongoing search for a permanent location and recent relocation challenges. The gift is intended to inspire the community to match the donation and help raise an additional $1 million.

“We are incredibly grateful for this extraordinary act of generosity,” said Matthew Naylor, president of Well In The Desert. “This gift is about more than a building. It is about ensuring that food, compassion, dignity, and hope remain available to our community for decades to come.”

For nearly 30 years, Well In The Desert has provided meals, food assistance, and support services across the Coachella Valley. In 2025 alone, the organization says it served nearly 98,000 meals and continues to support more than 250 families each week through its food bank.

The nonprofit recently learned it must vacate its current food bank location due to the new Palm Springs Fire Station being built, though its timeline has been extended to mid-August, allowing services to continue uninterrupted during the transition.

The proposed permanent facility would include food storage and distribution space, a commercial kitchen, dining facilities, offices, and community gathering areas.

“This campaign gives us an opportunity to build something permanent—a home where our mission can continue to grow and serve future generations,” Naylor said.

Well In The Desert is encouraging individuals, businesses, foundations, and community organizations to participate in the matching campaign.

“Every donation, regardless of size, moves us one step closer to creating a permanent home for service, compassion, and hope,” Naylor added.