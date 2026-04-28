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Well in the Desert served eviction notice from downtown Palm Springs location

KESQ
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Published 4:50 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Well in the Desert, a non-profit that feeds the homeless in Palm Springs, was served a 30-day notice to vacate by the property owner, Grit Development.

Over the years, where they've actually served meals has changed, but for 16 years, the location at 181 N. Indian Canyon Drive has served as the Wells Food Warehouse.

Matthew Naylor, the nonprofit's president, told News Channel 3's Karen Devine that last year they served 98,000 meals.

In a statement released to news channel 3, Naylor said, “We were shocked, but we understand that, behind closed doors, the city wants the property for the new fire station.”

News Channel 3 contacted the city, looking to verify if that is true.

There has been some controversy on whether to upgrade Station 1 in downtown or build a new location. Some proposed areas -- upsetting local business owners.

Check Out: Palm Springs businesses continue to challenge fire station plan, citing flawed parking study

We will stay on top of this story, pushing for answers.

In the meantime, Naylor is working with Grit Development to get an extension. 

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson will have more tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.

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Karen Devine

Karen Devine is celebrating her 29th year delivering the local news as an anchor and reporter in the Palm Springs television market. Learn more about Karen here.

KESQ News Team

Shay Lawson

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