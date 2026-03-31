Palm Springs businesses continue to challenge fire station plan, citing flawed parking study 

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Weeks after raising alarms about a proposal to replace a downtown parking lot with a new fire station, Palm Springs business owners or "The Block 200 Club," said new information is strengthening their case.

News Channel 3 first reported in February that more than 30 businesses along the 200 block of North Indian Canyon Drive opposed the potential loss of their only public parking lot.

Since then, the Palm Springs Fire Department has hosted multiple community open house meetings at Fire Station 1, where business owners voiced concerns directly to city leaders and fire officials.

Kevin Murphy, co-owner of Tonga Hut, attended the open house meeting this week and said while conversations have improved, uncertainty remains.

“We didn’t get a definitive answer,” Murphy said. “They told us they’re going to look at other options, but they still talked about this parking lot."

Murphy and other business owners are now taking aim at the Dixon study, a parking study city officials have referenced to justify removing the lot.

"There's holes in this Dixon study," Murphy said. "It's not representative of the actual parking downtown."

In response, he said the group commissioned its own independent study, which they said shows the lot is heavily used by customers, tourists and locals — not just employees.

“It’s the core of our businesses down here,” Murphy said. “It's really kind of life or death."

Fire Chief Paul Alvarado addressed community concerns during an open house Monday, saying public input is a key part of the process.

“We want to make sure the community feels comfortable coming out here ,” Alvarado said.

He emphasized the need for a larger, modern facility to keep up with downtown growth.

"We've done our study. We looked at what's coming in the future. I'm telling you right now, we need to have the elevated master stream, the elevated reach for the downtown area," Alvarado said.

As of now, no final decision have been made.

The parking lot is located at 261 N Indian Canyon Parking.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.