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Avenir Financial imparte campamento interactivo de educación financiera para estudiantes en San Luis

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – Esta mañana, en el César Chávez Cultural Center de San Luis, se llevó a cabo un campamento interactivo de educación financiera organizado por Avenir Financial en colaboración con Campesinos Sin Fronteras, con el objetivo de fomentar entre los niños conocimientos básicos sobre el manejo responsable del dinero.

Durante la jornada, los participantes tuvieron la oportunidad de aprender de manera dinámica y divertida conceptos relacionados con el ahorro, la elaboración de presupuestos y la importancia de tomar decisiones financieras responsables desde una edad temprana.

Las actividades fueron diseñadas para promover el aprendizaje a través de juegos, ejercicios prácticos y dinámicas grupales que mantuvieron el interés de los asistentes.

Representantes de Avenir Financial destacaron que este tipo de iniciativas buscan brindar herramientas que ayuden a las nuevas generaciones a desarrollar hábitos financieros saludables, contribuyendo así a su preparación para el futuro.

El campamento forma parte de una serie de talleres de educación financiera que Avenir Financial está llevando a cabo con niños en las comunidades de Somerton y San Luis, en coordinación con Campesinos Sin Fronteras, organización dedicada a fortalecer el bienestar y desarrollo de las familias de la región.

Padres de familia y organizadores coincidieron en la importancia de acercar este tipo de programas educativos a la comunidad, ya que permiten que los menores adquieran conocimientos prácticos que podrán aplicar a lo largo de su vida.

La actividad concluyó con una participación entusiasta por parte de los niños, quienes demostraron interés en aprender más sobre cómo administrar y cuidar sus recursos financieros de manera responsable.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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