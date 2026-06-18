Skip to Content
News

Conmemoran 25 años de alianza para fortalecer la seguridad pública en Somerton y la Tribu Cocopah

By
New
Published 11:35 AM

Abigahil Padilla

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA) – El pasado viernes 12 de junio, la Ciudad de Somerton, la Tribu Indígena Cocopah y el Departamento de Bomberos Somerton-Cocopah llevaron a cabo una ceremonia especial para celebrar el 25.º aniversario del Acuerdo Intergubernamental (IGA), una alianza que durante un cuarto de siglo ha permitido brindar servicios de bomberos y atención médica de emergencia a la comunidad.

El evento reunió a autoridades locales, representantes tribales, personal de emergencias y miembros de la comunidad para reconocer la importancia de esta colaboración histórica, considerada un modelo de cooperación entre gobiernos locales y comunidades indígenas.

Durante la ceremonia se destacó que, desde la firma del acuerdo hace 25 años, la asociación entre la Ciudad de Somerton y la Tribu Cocopah ha fortalecido significativamente la capacidad de respuesta ante emergencias, garantizando servicios esenciales de protección y atención médica para los residentes de ambas comunidades.

Los organizadores señalaron que este aniversario representa no solo un momento para recordar los logros alcanzados, sino también para reafirmar el compromiso conjunto de continuar trabajando en favor de la seguridad pública, la preparación ante emergencias y el bienestar de los ciudadanos.

La celebración puso de relieve la historia de cooperación, confianza y trabajo compartido que ha caracterizado esta alianza, la cual ha permitido desarrollar una respuesta coordinada y eficiente ante incendios, accidentes y situaciones médicas de emergencia.

Con este reconocimiento, la Ciudad de Somerton, la Tribu Cocopah y el Departamento de Bomberos Somerton-Cocopah reiteraron su voluntad de seguir fortaleciendo esta relación intergubernamental que, durante 25 años, ha contribuido a proteger vidas y a mejorar la calidad de los servicios de emergencia en la región.

Como parte de la ceremonia conmemorativa, también se llevó a cabo el ascenso de Clemente Ballesteros al cargo de Jefe de Batallón del Departamento de Bomberos Somerton-Cocopah. El reconocimiento destacó su trayectoria, liderazgo, dedicación y compromiso con la seguridad pública, así como su contribución al fortalecimiento de los servicios de emergencia en la comunidad. Autoridades y asistentes felicitaron a Ballesteros por este importante logro profesional, resaltando su vocación de servicio y su constante esfuerzo por proteger la vida y el bienestar de los residentes de Somerton y la Tribu Cocopah.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.