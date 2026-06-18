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World Cup highlights pride in Mexican culture and identity

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New
Published 10:12 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - As Mexico prepares to face South Korea in the FIFA World Cup match tonight, fans across the Coachella Valley are gearing up to cheer them on.

For many Mexican Americans, the World Cup is about more than soccer. It’s a celebration of culture, family, and identity. Across the valley, fans are expected to gather at homes, restaurants, and watch parties to support Mexico on the international stage.

With the World Cup being co-hosted by Mexico, many fans say this year’s tournament feels especially meaningful — bringing together their American lives and Mexican heritage on soccer’s biggest stage.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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