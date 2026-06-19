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News Channel 3 hosting blood drive on Friday, June 26

KESQ
By
New
Published 8:59 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Paying it forward here in the Coachella Valley. News Channel 3 is teaming up with LifeStream Blood Bank next week.

You can roll up your sleeves and donate at the bloodmobile, which will be located outside our studios off Dunham Way in Thousand Palms.

It's happening on Friday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to Noon. You can click here to schedule your appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Donors will also receive a Coachella Valley shirt and $25 Target gift card while supplies last.

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Jesus Reyes

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