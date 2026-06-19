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Sushi restaurant fire raises building safety concerns

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New
Published 12:15 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - A late-night fire has temporarily closed Hamachi Sushi, leaving the restaurant's future uncertain.

Owner Carlos Pardo says an employee discovered smoke inside the building on Thursday.

Firefighters spent about three hours battling the blaze. Pardo says investigators determined the fire started when electrical wiring between the attic and ceiling came into contact with wood.

Pardo says he had previously reported concerns about the building's wiring, insulation and roof leaks to the landlord.

Now, his focus is on supporting employees and reopening as quickly as possible.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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