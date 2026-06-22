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DHSPD arrrest man walking streets with gun, accused of intending to shoot at officers

DHSPD
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Published 5:33 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A 42-year-old man was behind bars today for alleged possession of a firearm in Desert Hot Springs.   

Silvestre Amaya of Desert Hot Springs was booked into Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of brandishing a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of an assault weapon.

According to court records, Amaya pleaded not guilty to a felony Bring/possess firearm on school/college grounds on Monday. He remains in custody at the John Benoit Detention Center on $500,000.

Officers responded Wednesday to numerous 911 calls of a man walking with a firearm in the area of Mesquite Avenue and Desert View Avenue, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. 

Arriving officers in unmarked vehicles found the suspect and took him into custody without incident. No one was injured during the arrest, the department stated.       

DHSPD shared bodycam video of the arrest on social media.

Police said Amaya allegedly admitted to officers that he intended to shoot at responding officers and engage in a gunfight.

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Jesus Reyes

City News Service

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