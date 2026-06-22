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Walter Clark Legal Group sponsors cab and rideshare rides on the Fourth of July to combat impaired driving

Walter Clark Legal Group
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New
Published 9:53 PM

Rancho Mirage, Calif. – (KESQ) - The Walter Clark Legal Group's Safe Ride Home Program will return for the Independence Day holiday.

The initiative offers free ride reimbursements to help prevent impaired driving and reduce motor vehicle accidents on one of the most dangerous nights of the year.

The Safe Ride Home Program will be in effect from 10:00 PM on Friday, July 4, 2025, through 3:00 AM on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Residents and visitors are eligible to receive a reimbursement of up to $50 for a ride taken home via Uber, Lyft, or traditional taxi service in the Coachella Valley, El Centro, Victorville, Banning and Beaumont, Yucca Valley, and Morongo Basin.

“Our top priority is to save lives and keep our communities safe during high-risk holidays,” said Walter Clark, founder of the Walter Clark Legal Group. “The Safe Ride Home Program is a small but meaningful way to prevent tragedies caused by impaired driving.”

Participants must register for a free reimbursement coupon before the holiday at walterclark.com/holiday and will be sent instructions on how to submit their request for reimbursement after the holiday.

According to the Walter Clark Legal Group, reimbursement is limited to single one-way rides taken to a residence or hotel during the designated program window within the designated geographical areas. Participants must be at least 21 years of age and have a valid driver’s license. Reimbursements are available on a first-come, first-served basis while funding lasts.

The Safe Ride Home Program reflects Walter Clark Legal Group’s dedication to protecting the public from the dangers of impaired driving. Each year, alcohol-related crashes spike during the Fourth of July holiday, making this initiative a crucial safety measure.

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