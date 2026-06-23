Covington Flats area at Joshua Tree National Park closing during Fourth of July weekend for wildfire prevention
TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Joshua Tree National Park will temporarily close public access to the Covington Flats area during the Fourth of July weekend to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfire, officials announced Tuesday.
The area will be closed from Thursday, July 2, 2026, to Monday, July 6, 2026. Covington is located in the north-western section of the park, between Black Rock Canyon and Joshua Tree.
According to the National Park Service, in the past five years, Joshua Tree National Park has experienced five wildfires, all determined to be human-caused. The closure is intended to protect one of the park's most important Joshua tree refugia areas during a period of elevated fire danger.
Recent fires include:
- The Eureka Fire burned 214 acres in the Covington Flats area in May 2025, killing Joshua trees and causing significant damage to some of the park's most important Joshua tree habitat. Following an investigation, it was determined to be human-caused
- The 66-acre Black Rock Fire was caused by a backpacker who attempted to burn toilet paper after defecating in the backcountry. The individual reported the incident to park staff and was subsequently charged.
The NPS added that current conditions present a heightened wildfire risk.
"Recent winter and spring precipitation produced abundant annual grasses that have since dried, creating a continuous bed of fine fuels capable of carrying fire rapidly across the landscape. These conditions combined with hot, dry weather and increased holiday visitation, create a greater risk of human-caused wildfires," reads the NPS announcement.
Visitors are asked to properly dispose of human waste by using wag bags, which are available at park backcountry offices. Visitors should never attempt to burn toilet paper or other materials in the desert.
"Recovery from wildfire impacts in desert ecosystems can take decades. As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, park managers are taking proactive steps to reduce the potential for another human-caused wildfire," the NPS added.
Joshua Tree National Park remains under fire restrictions through October 1, 2026, unless otherwise modified by park management.
Visitors can help prevent wildfires by:
• Never using fireworks on public lands. Fireworks are always prohibited within the park.
• Properly extinguishing and disposing of smoking materials.
• Following all current fire restrictions.
• Remaining alert to activities that could spark a wildfire.
For current park conditions and fire restrictions, visit nps.gov/jotr.