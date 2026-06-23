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Hiking necessities with summer’s warmer temperatures

KESQ
By
New
Published 12:03 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — Hiking is a prominent activity in the Coachella Valley, with people walking trails year round. However, during the summer months things can quickly become dangerous if you are not correctly prepared.

The Palm Springs Fire Department rescues people off trails year round, but these numbers spike during hotter times of year.

There are multiple ways to prepare for a hike from hydrating, proper clothing, monitoring symptoms and more. We caught up with Ronnie Skyberg of the Palm Springs Fire Department to hear more about how people should prepare so hikes can be enjoyable, not dangerous. Stay tuned for more.

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Matthew Pearce

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