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Marina del Pilar niega negociación en lo “oscurito” con EEUU

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (t3) – Este lunes, a través de “El Universal”, si difundió una llamada telefónica de la  gobernadora de Baja California, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, con un presunto intermediario donde se hace mención de una posible reunión con autoridades consulares de Estados Unidos.

Marina del Pilar, afirmó que no existe ningún negociación “en lo oscurito” con el gobierno de Estados Unidos, en su conferencia matutina, dijo que ya no sostiene relación con el abogado que señala en la llamada lleva su representación legal, se trata de un ex fiscal federal de Miami, el abogado, Michael B. Nadler, especialista en temas de lavado de dinero y corrupción.

“Esta reunión nunca ocurrió, porque pues cuando se trata de temas legales, pues evidentemente no tiene que buscar alguien que conozca ese tipo de temas y fue esa la situación únicamente pero no hay ninguna acuerdo nosotros yo me he reunido con mucho respeto con mucha transparencia con las autoridades del gobierno de Estados Unidos” dijo la gobernadora.

Desde la oposición, la dirigente estatal del PAN, Lizbeth Mata, exigió transparentar el pago de honorarios del abogado.

“Representa a las personas funcionarios públicos, ligados al crimen organizado y lavado de dinero. Cuánto se le pagó a este abogado cuándo y de dónde es del público el pago porque esta información es pública, él cobra por el hecho de aceptar un caso entre 4 millones de pesos o más” dijo la dirigente del PAN. 

Mientras tanto, el gobierno estadounidense no ha confirmado las razones de la revocación de la visa.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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