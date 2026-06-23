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One person injured after a shooting in Coachella

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 7:14 PM
Published 7:09 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Coachella.

The shooting was reported just before 6 p.m., just east of 52nd Avenue and Cesar Chavez Street.

Deputies responded to the 51000 block of Tripoli Way and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man told deputies he was shot while driving, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News Channel 3.

Authorities said the man is in stable condition.

Additional witnesses advised that the shooting occurred in the 85000 block of Araby Way, around the corner from where the victim was found. Deputies responded to Araby Way and located evidence of a shooting.

No additional injuries have been reported, and no suspect is in custody at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

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