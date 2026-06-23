Opening night kicks off Palm Springs International ShortFest

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — Lights, camera, action.

The 32nd annual Palm Springs International ShortFest officially kicked off Tuesday, bringing hundreds of filmmakers, industry professionals, and movie lovers to the Coachella Valley for a week dedicated to short-form storytelling.

This year's festival features more than 300 films from 71 countries and territories, showcasing a wide range of voices, perspectives, and creative visions from around the globe.

For filmmaker Pranav Bhasin, attending ShortFest is an exciting milestone.

"It's my first time in Palm Springs and I'm so excited," Bhasin said.

Bhasin's film, "We Were Here," is a mockumentary about three men who attempt to fight against artificial intelligence by pretending to be household appliances. While the premise is comedic, Bhaseen believes short films play a significant role in the future of filmmaking.

"I believe the short films are indeed a step to feature films. Short films are more inventive. So it's incredibly important," he said.

That belief in the power of short-form storytelling was echoed by many filmmakers attending the festival.

Among them is Katie Hall, who co-wrote and stars in "SH(OUT)," a film inspired by her own life. The story is based on her experience after coming out following 16 years of marriage.

Hall said festivals like ShortFest provide opportunities for filmmakers to share meaningful stories that may not otherwise find an audience.

"I think it's huge because people don't have access financially to create a feature length film, so they want to put out stories that matter on a short film budget," Hall said. "People coming to see shorts—you don't really get to do that elsewhere—and they get a little piece of everyone's story."

The Coachella Valley is also represented in this year's lineup.

Local filmmaker Kaila Gutierrez is premiering "High Beam," a film that follows a young girl pursuing her dream of making a gymnastics team.

For Gutierrez, screening her work in the community where she grew up is especially meaningful.

"It does feel like a full circle moment," Gutierrez said. "I've worked this before and I grew up here, and I've been working really hard to make great films, so it really does feel nice to have this especially at home."

Filmmakers also say the festival arrives at a time when audiences are increasingly returning to theaters in search of creativity, community, and connection.

"I think people are craving creativity," Gutierrez said. "I feel more people are going just to have that conversation and be a part of the dialogue."

Festival organizers say months of planning went into creating this year's event, which includes film screenings, industry panels, workshops, and networking opportunities for aspiring and established filmmakers alike.

The Palm Springs International ShortFest runs through June 29.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.