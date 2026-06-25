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Palm Desert Clears Way for Kitchen 86 and Little Bar to Keep Outdoor Dining Decks

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Published 4:46 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. — Two popular Palm Desert restaurants will be able to continue operating their outdoor dining decks after the City received the required property owner authorization letters, officials announced Thursday.

Officials say Kitchen 86 submitted its authorization letter Wednesday, while Little Bar provided its documentation Thursday afternoon, satisfying the city's requirement for temporary dining decks located within the public right-of-way.

The dining decks are part of Palm Desert's temporary outdoor dining program, which was first introduced in 2020 to help restaurants expand seating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, the Palm Desert City Council extended the program through June 30, 2027, allowing participating businesses to continue using temporary outdoor dining structures while the City develops a long-term program.

Little Bar's owner posted on social media June 23 that the restaurant was preparing to remove its outdoor dining deck at the end of June.

Under City requirements, businesses operating dining decks on public property, such as former on-street parking spaces, must obtain authorization from the property owner. The requirement also confirms that the business is responsible for the deck's operation, maintenance, and any liability associated with its use.

City officials said the policy is intended to balance support for local restaurants with appropriate protections for public property and residents.

With the required documentation now in place, both Kitchen 86 and Little Bar may continue operating their outdoor dining decks under the temporary program.

City staff will continue working with business owners and property owners to develop a permanent outdoor dining program that officials say will provide a practical, consistent, and business-friendly framework once the temporary program expires in 2027.

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Tommy Gallegos

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