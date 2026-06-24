Little Bar to pull down outdoor dining deck despite Palm Desert patio extension

A popular Palm Desert restaurant is preparing to remove its outdoor dining deck, even as city leaders move to extend rules allowing outdoor patios throughout the city.

Little Bar announced that its well-known "Big Deck" patio will be removed on Monday June 29th, with Saturday June 27th marking the final day customers can enjoy the outdoor space.

The closure comes despite the Palm Desert City Council's recent 4-1 vote to extend outdoor dining patio guidelines for another year while officials work toward permanent regulations. The decision followed public outcry from residents and business owners who have urged the city to preserve the COVID-era outdoor dining spaces that have become a staple for many local restaurants.

Little Bar owner Skip Paige says in a post on social media that the restaurant still cannot meet a city requirement that would make his landlord financially responsible for city-owned parking spaces occupied by the deck, as well as any liability associated with the structure.

Paige said the restaurant offered alternative solutions, including carrying its own insurance, paying for the parking spaces, and assuming liability for the deck. However, he says those proposals were unsuccessful.

The issue stems from permit criteria approved by the city in October. According to Paige, the rules require property owner approval and place financial responsibility on landlords for any damage or incidents involving structures located on public property.

City officials say those requirements are necessary.

The debate over outdoor dining patios has intensified as restaurants faced a June 30 deadline under existing regulations. Business owners have warned that losing outdoor seating could hurt revenue and staffing levels.

While the city has extended its temporary patio guidelines for another year, officials say they are continuing to work on long-term regulations that could provide a permanent framework for outdoor dining throughout Palm Desert.