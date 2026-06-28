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One killed, one injured in overnight shooting in North Shore

KESQ
By
New
Published 11:57 PM

NORTH SHORE, Calif. (KESQ) — The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says one man is dead and another is injured but stable after a shooting in North Shore in the early hours Sunday morning.

At 12:08 a.m., deputies from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to the 98000 block of Surfside Avenue in North Shore, regarding an assault with a deadly weapon.  

Upon arrival, deputies found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. A 43-year-old man was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. A 44-year-old man, identified as Alberto Padron of Mecca, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Riverside Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time. Homicide investigators are actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend any suspects.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Central Homicide Unit Investigator Cook at (951) 955-2777 or Thermal Station Sheriff’s Station Investigator Stuhrmann at (760) 863-8990.

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Bruno Lopez-Vega

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