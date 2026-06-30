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35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of child sexual assault in Desert Hot Springs

DHSPD
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Updated
today at 7:03 PM
Published 7:02 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A 35-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to various child sexual abuse charges after being arrested earlier this month in Desert Hot Springs.

Ian Whitney was arrested on June 16 in Desert Hot Springs after an extensive investigation conducted by Desert Hot Springs Police Department detectives assigned to the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team.

DHSPD released a video of Whitney's arrest on its social media page on Tuesday.

According to DHSPD, Detectives began investigating Whitney after receiving information that he was allegedly in possession of and distributing child sexual abuse material online.

Whitney was charged with Possess Matter of Minor in Sexual Act, Arranged Meeting w/Minor, two counts of Contact Minor w/Intent Commit Specific Crimes, and Indecent Exposure to Minor, court records show. There is also an additional enhancement of Possess Matter with Images Involving Minor Under 12 Years, and an aggravating factor of taking advantage of a position of trust.

Court records also show that the charges for crimes range from 2009 to May 2026.

Whitney pleaded not guilty to all the charges at his arraignment on June 18. He is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.

Riverside County court records

Whitney remains in custody at a Riverside County jail without bail.

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