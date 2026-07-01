Skip to Content
News

60 animals adopted from Palm Springs Animal Shelters Pet Adoption Fair

KESQ
By
New
Published 5:16 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Assemblymember Greg Wallis announced today that 60 animals found homes as a result of Saturday's Pet Adoption Fair at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. 

The event was hosted with hopes of alleviating the overcrowding issues many animal shelters in the valley tend to face. Assemblymember Wallis along with the P.S. Animal Shelter took steps to waive adoption fees, ensuring adoptable pets can find their forever home without the initial financial burden. 

“Adopting a pet is a long-term commitment, and families should make that decision carefully,” Wallis said. “But for those who were ready to take that step, this event helped remove one immediate barrier and made it a little easier to welcome a new pet into their lives.”  

The event was held on Saturday with 13 dogs, 10 puppies, 17 cats and 27 kittens being adopted. Heartwarming adoptions of senior pets, pets with neurological issues, and bonded pairs of cats and dogs took place, bringing the community together for this special day. 

“Our local shelters do an incredible job caring for animals, but overcrowding remains a real challenge,” said Assemblymember Wallis. “Every adoption matters because it helps one pet find a loving home and creates space for another animal in need. Seeing 60 animals adopted in a single day is an incredible reminder of what can happen when a community shows up.” 

Wallis reemphasized the importance of finding practical ways to support responsible pet owners through the pet adoption process and urged those who were not able to attend the adoption events to continue supporting local shelters. 

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Haley Meberg

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.