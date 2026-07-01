Motorists reminded to drive sober, safe during Fourth of July celebrations

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Motorists taking to the roads throughout the Coachella Valley during the Fourth of July holiday period were reminded today to obey all traffic laws and to drive safe and sober for the benefit of everyone using public rights-of-way.

Deputies from Riverside County Sheriff's Department stations serving Coachella, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, Thousand Palms, Thermal and other locations will be actively conducting anti-DUI operations through Sunday, cracking down on anyone who risks driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"We want everyone to enjoy the Fourth of July, but we also want them to make it home safely,'' sheriff's Deputy Thomas Somers said. "Being responsible behind the wheel protects not only you, but everyone on the road."

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Although holiday weekends are intended to be fun and relaxed, drunk driving collisions and DUI arrests always spike during these periods, underscoring the need for higher levels of caution, authorities said.

In 2024, July 4 holiday period wrecks claimed 579 lives nationwide, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. During Independence Day weekend last year, 35 people died and more than 1,300 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated throughout California, according to the state Office of Traffic Safety.

The following reminders were provided by officials:

-- plan ahead of time for how to get home safely by designating a sober driver, reserving ride-share services or finding public transportation.

-- party hosts should offer non-alcoholic beverages to those who will

be assuming driving responsibilities for guests.

-- keep people from driving impaired by taking away their keys.

-- report suspected DUI drivers immediately to local law enforcement.

Authorities emphasized that not only do alcoholic beverages and illicit narcotics cause impairment, but also prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and cannabis products.

Penalties for a first-time DUI conviction may include fines of $10,000, suspension or revocation of driving privileges and jail time or prison if there are injuries or deaths connected to a crash caused by an impaired motorist.