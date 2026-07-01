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Rideshare driver says he was attacked by passenger, then deactivated by company

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Published 3:06 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A 72-year-old rideshare driver says he was violently attacked by a passenger during an early morning pickup in Indio.

According to the driver, Bill Meyers, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. during an Uber pickup involving a bicycle that would not fit inside the vehicle.

He says the passenger became violent after the disagreement. The passenger allegedly punched Meyers in the face before throwing him to the ground and repeatedly slamming him against his vehicle.

Meyers suffered six facial fractures along with head and eye injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police responded to the scene, and a report was filed.

But he says the incident did not end there.

According to Meyers, Uber permanently deactivated his account, saying he violated company policies during the incident.

Meyers argues he was defending himself during the attack and is now calling for greater protections for rideshare drivers who become victims of violence while on the job.

News Channel 3 has reached out to Uber for comment and is awaiting a response.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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