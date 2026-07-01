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Weather

Warming Trend Begins After Rare Stretch of 90s

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New
Published 3:27 PM

Another unbelievably, fantastic day in the 90s today! Today marks our 5th day in a row with highs in the 90s and temps 10-15 degrees below normal. Hope you enjoyed it, because now a warming trend is underway across the Coachella Valley into this weekend and next week.

We'll hang onto these below-average temperatures for a few more days, but return to the triple digits by tomorrow. Highs today remain about 10 degrees cooler than normal until about Friday. Temperatures climb closer to seasonal by the Fourth of July, making for a warm--but typical--holiday, with evening temps falling into the lower 90s for fireworks displays, along with some breezes.

Expect highs to continue rising through the holiday weekend, reaching around 110+ degrees by the middle of next week.

Winds will be lighter overall, though a few breezy periods are still possible during the afternoons and evenings.

While a little tropical moisture may bring some high clouds this weekend, rain chances remain very low.

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Katie Boer

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