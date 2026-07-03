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Palm Springs Fourth of July celebration

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New
Published 5:52 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Palm Springs is celebrating Independence Day with three days of family-friendly events, culminating in its annual Fireworks Spectacular on the Fourth of July.

The celebration includes a kickoff at VillageFest on Thursday. Today there will be a free Dive-In Movie Night featuring The Sandlot, and a full day of activities on July 4, including a pool party, live music, the Palm Springs POWER baseball game, and a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m.

Many of the events are free and open to the public.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.

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Dakota Makinen

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