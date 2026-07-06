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Palm Desert Aquatic Center offers swim lessons and financial aid for families

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Updated
today at 1:50 PM
Published 1:48 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)- As temperatures rise across the Coachella Valley, more families are heading to pools, lakes, and beaches.

At the Palm Desert Aquatic Center, swim lessons begin as early as just six months old and continue all the way through teen years.

Palm Desert Aquatic Center offers financial assistance options, including YMCA based aid and county-funded grant programs through First 5 Riverside County for qualifying families.

Instructors say the goal is not just the technique, but the confidence in the water.

Stay tuned for my full story at 6.

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Kiera Seapy

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