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Updated plans for Palm Springs’ first In-N-Out up for review amid design concerns

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Published 4:01 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs' first In-N-Out Burger is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The city's Architectural Committee is scheduled to review updated plans for the proposed restaurant. The project would be built at 1801 E. Palm Canyon Drive in the Smoke Tree Village Shopping Plaza, replacing the former Bank of America site.

The revised plans keep In-N-Out's signature look but include a lighter exterior and additional landscaping after city officials requested design changes during the approval process last year.

While some nearby residents have expressed concerns about increased traffic in the shopping center, a city traffic study found nearby intersections are expected to continue operating at acceptable levels.

City officials have previously estimated the restaurant could open by late 2027 or early 2028.

The Architectural Committee meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at Palm Springs City Hall.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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