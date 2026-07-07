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Desert Hot Springs considers extending temporary ban on new data centers

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Published 6:32 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Desert Hot Springs City Council is expected to decide Tuesday whether to extend a temporary ban on new data centers and other high-intensity computing facilities while city leaders develop permanent regulations.

The urgency ordinance would continue a moratorium that temporarily blocks the city from accepting or approving permits, licenses or other development applications for new data centers.

City officials say the pause is needed because current zoning rules do not fully address the potential impacts of these facilities.

According to a staff report, data centers can require large amounts of electricity, water for cooling, backup generators and around-the-clock operations. Officials say those demands could raise concerns about noise, air quality, greenhouse gas emissions, infrastructure capacity, public safety and heat, especially near neighborhoods, schools, parks and other sensitive areas.

The city's municipal code currently defines data centers but does not regulate them in detail or address similar high-intensity computing uses.

The discussion comes as data centers have become a growing issue across the Coachella Valley. Recently, a proposed data center project in Coachella sparked widespread community opposition over concerns about water, energy use and environmental impacts. The Coachella City Council later approved a temporary moratorium on new data centers.

If approved, the extension would give city staff time to study the issue and consider changes to the city's General Plan, zoning code and development standards before deciding where — or if — these facilities should be allowed in Desert Hot Springs.

The extension requires a four-fifths vote of the City Council to pass and could remain in effect for up to 22 months and 15 days, bringing the total moratorium period to two years.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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