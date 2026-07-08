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Delivery truck catches on fire near Bob Hope overpass, westbound traffic briefly impacted

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 7:53 PM
Published 6:29 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - A delivery truck is on fire near the Bob Hope overpass along Interstate 10 in Thousand Palms.

The incident was reported just before 6:10 p.m.

Details remain limited. Westbound traffic was briefly impacted near Monterey, with at least two lanes blocked, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic as of 6:35 p.m.

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