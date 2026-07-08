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Estudiantes reciben salario como aprendiz en Distrito Escolar

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – A través del programa “STUDENT WELLNESS PROJECT” desde hace ocho años, que inició SPARKS a través del distrito escolar, más de 100 estudiantes se han preparado por un año como aprendices para recibir posteriormente un lugar en alguna de las 9 escuelas, en donde fungen como tutores y auxiliares en algunos programas educativos.

Esmeralda García, titular del SPARKS mencionó que esto ha permitido no solo que familias de la ciudad tengan el apoyo a través de un ingreso de sus estudiantes, sino que también les otorga una experiencia laboral que los acerca a su próxima preparación profesional.

Este programa esta vigente a partir de el onceavo grado de estudiantes de preparatoria, actualmente son 29 los que se encuentran en este programa y que precisamente apoyan las labores que se desarrollan en las actividades de verano.

Las inscripciones están actualmente vigentes para aquellos que ya pasaron su primer año de entrenamiento, pero en septiembre y octubre iniciará el registro para los que buscaran ingresar por primera vez.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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