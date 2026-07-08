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Firefighters quickly extinguish fire at encampment in Palm Springs, one person injured

PSFD
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today at 8:21 PM
Published 8:14 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - One person was injured after a small fire at an encampment in Palm Springs Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported just before 6:15 p.m. along Tramway Road near Highway 111.

"Engine 3 arrived on scene at approximately 6:13 p.m. and located a small fire that had not extended into the surrounding vegetation. Engine 1 assisted with fire suppression, and crews quickly contained and extinguished the fire," reads a post by the Palm Springs Fire Department.

A person sustained minor burns to the hands and arms. The patient was treated on scene by the department's Paramedic Squad before being transported for further medical evaluation.

The fire was declared extinguished at approximately 6:25 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No additional injuries were reported, and no structures were threatened.

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