Palm Springs City Council approves controversial palm tree trimming policy with preservation exceptions

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — A plan that could reshape one of Palm Springs' most recognizable features for generations is now moving forward.

After public testimony and debate Wednesday night, the Palm Springs City Council approved a new palm tree trimming policy that will remove the natural "skirts" from many city-owned California fan palms. However, council members amended the proposal to preserve the iconic skirts in select locations throughout the city.

Under the approved policy, the city will prioritize removing palm skirts from trees in high-traffic areas, including the hundreds of California fan palms along downtown Palm Springs.

The council also directed staff to preserve palm skirts at designated historic sites, legacy landscapes, culturally significant park spaces, open spaces and other locations determined appropriate by city staff. The policy also requires signage and public outreach before trimming begins in affected areas, including notifying nearby businesses.

City officials said the dead fronds, commonly known as palm skirts, can become a public safety hazard when they grow too large and fall. They also argued the skirts can provide habitat for rodents, birds and other pests.

The proposal drew passionate opposition from residents and conservationists who said the skirts are an essential part of Palm Springs' identity and natural heritage.

"They have persistent leaves which stay attached and that's why the palms on Palm Canyon have beautiful skirts on them, it's because they've been growing for decades," a botanist said.

Opponents also argued that removing the skirts could disrupt wildlife habitat and a healthy ecosystem, urging the city to evaluate trees individually rather than adopt a broad trimming policy. Several speakers warned the city's approach could ultimately create additional safety concerns rather than reduce them.

"The less the tree is trimmed, the tighter and structurally stable the skirt becomes," said Bettina Rosmarino, Land Acquisition Director for the Oswit Land Trust. "Artificially cutting the skirt is actually what destabilizes it. Aggressive trimming will heighten municipal liability."

City staff said Palm Springs has received 11 claims involving palm trees between 2019 and 2026, which officials cited as part of the need for a consistent citywide policy.

The work will be completed in phases over the next four years, beginning with an initial $300,000 investment approved by the council.

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