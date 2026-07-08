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Palm Springs City Council to vote on controversial palm tree trimming policy

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Published 3:00 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — A proposal that could permanently change one of Palm Springs' most recognizable features is expected to be the biggest item before the Palm Springs City Council Wednesday night.

Councilmembers are scheduled to vote on a new palm tree trimming policy that would remove the natural "skirts" from more than 2,000 city-owned California fan palms. City officials say the dead fronds can become a public safety hazard if they grow too large and fall, while also creating habitat for rodents, birds and other pests. The proposal also includes a $300,000 budget appropriation for the expanded maintenance program.

The proposal has generated strong opposition from conservationists and some residents, who argue the iconic skirts are part of Palm Springs' identity. They say once the skirts are removed, the trees cannot regain their historic appearance within anyone's lifetime and are urging the city to adopt a more selective trimming approach instead of removing skirts from every tree.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at Palm Springs City Hall, where public comment is expected before the council votes.

Other notable items on tonight's agenda

  • Cannabis consumption lounges: The council will consider the first reading of an ordinance updating the city's regulations for cannabis consumption lounges.
  • Convention Center expansion: Councilmembers will consider adding more than $6.3 million to the architectural and engineering contract for the Palm Springs Convention Center renovation and expansion project.
  • Public safety: Councilmembers are expected to approve the purchase of a new Lenco BearCat armored vehicle for the Palm Springs Police Department and accept the city's designation as a California Fire Risk Reduction Community.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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