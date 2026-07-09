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Local doctor warns of playground risks as desert temperatures climb

Cropped D. Sharon Pruitt / CC BY 2.0
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Published 5:46 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - As temperatures climb across the Coachella Valley, a local pediatrician is reminding families to take extra precautions when children are playing outside.

Dr. Rebecca Ward with Desert Care Network’s Family Medicine Center says playground equipment can heat up quickly in the desert sun, increasing the risk of burns, dehydration, and heat-related illness.

She recommends checking surfaces before children play, taking frequent water breaks, and avoiding the hottest parts of the day when possible.

Doctors say simple steps like finding shade and monitoring children for signs of overheating can help families enjoy outdoor activities safely this summer.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.

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