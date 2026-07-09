Skip to Content
News

Six people injured after crash in Thermal

Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
By
Updated
today at 5:16 PM
Published 4:56 PM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - First responders treated six patients after a two-vehicle collision in Thermal Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported at a little after 4 p.m. near the intersection of 62nd Avenue and Highway 86 Expressway.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a Jeep ran a red light heading southbound on SR 86 and broadsided a Toyota Sedan as it was driving east on 62nd Ave.  

"There is a total of six patients; four patients will be transported with minor injuries and two additional patients declined further treatment or transport," a CAL FIRE spokesperson told News Channel 3.

CHP confirmed that two people in the Jeep, an adult and a minor, were hospitalized for complaints of pain. Two people in the Toyota were also hospitalized for complaints of pain.

A News Channel 3 crew confirmed the scene was cleared by 4:50 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.