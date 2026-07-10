Skip to Content
News

57-year-old man arrest in Indio Uber driver attack

A 72-year-old rideshare driver was injured after an attack during a pick-up in Indio on June 21
KESQ
A 72-year-old rideshare driver was injured after an attack during a pick-up in Indio on June 21
By
Updated
today at 7:20 PM
Published 7:12 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A 57-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attack on an Uber driver last month in Indio.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday on Washington Street, the Indio police announced. He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center and faces charges of elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, and personally inflicting great bodily injury.

The assault was reported on June 21.

Police said a 72-year-old was assaulted after a dispute between the driver and a passenger regarding the transportation of a bicycle.

The driver, Bill Meyers, told News Channel 3's Luis Avila last week that the passenger punched him in the face, threw him to the ground and repeatedly slammed him against his vehicle. He sustained significant injuries, including facial and orbital fractures, a concussion, and other serious bodily injuries.

Meyers says he drove himself home before reporting the assault to police.

Jail records show the suspect is out of custody. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 24 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.