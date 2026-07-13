Skip to Content
News

Buzzbox announces national distribution partnership across 35 states

By
Updated
today at 4:33 PM
Published 4:00 PM

Indio, Calif. (KESQ) — Buzzbox Premium Cocktails Inc. announced a national distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits that will expand buzzbox's ready-to-drink cocktail across 35 states.

The partnership marks a significant step in buzzbox's national growth, giving the brand access to Southern Glazer's distribution network, which serves national and regional retailers.

Known for pioneering premium cocktails in Tetra Pak aseptic cartons, buzzbox says the company differentiates itself with top-shelf spirits, real fruit juice, all-natural ingredients, and lightweight, eco-conscious packaging designed for portability and freshness. The company also operates a fully integrated, alcohol-licensed Tetra Pak manufacturing facility in the U.S., providing greater control over production, quality, and innovation.

"Our partnership with Southern Glazer's is a defining milestone that positions buzzbox for its next phase of growth," said Rod Vandenbos, Founder and CEO of buzzbox. "Together, we have the opportunity to bring premium, real-ingredient cocktails to more consumers across the country."

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.