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Person airlifted after crash involving vehicle and electric scooter in Indio

Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
By
Updated
today at 10:52 PM
Published 9:33 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A person was briefly trapped under a vehicle after being struck Monday evening in Indio.

The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. on Chandis Way and Golf Center Parkway.

Police said the crash involved a Honda CRV and a person on an electric scooter. Firefighters used specialized lifting airbags to raise the vehicle and free the injured patient. The patient was then airlifted to a local trauma center.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Northbound Golf Center Parkway to Avenue 44 remained closed until approximately
9:50 pm., while officers documented the scene and collected evidence.

The Indio Police Department is handling the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has a dashcam camera or surveillance video related to the incident is encouraged to contact Indio Police Department Traffic  Division at (760)-391-4057 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (760) 341-STOP.

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