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Radio tower property cleanup complete after residents’ fire concerns prompt action

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Published 4:12 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) — Months after neighboring residents raised concerns about a potential fire hazard at the KGX Broadcast Center property, the cleanup is now complete, bringing relief to those who live next door.

The overgrown property along Dinah Shore Drive had become a growing concern for residents at Mountain View Apartments, a senior housing community. They pointed to dry vegetation, overgrown tamarisk trees and signs of trespassing, fearing a brush fire could quickly spread to their homes. The City of Cathedral City later confirmed the property was under an active code enforcement investigation and that the owner had been cited for violations.

Now, those concerns have largely been addressed.

News Channel 3 confirming American Tower, the company responsible for maintaining the property surrounding the radio tower, completed a cleanup that removed dry vegetation and cleared overgrowth from the site.

The cleanup also helps resolve one of the key concerns raised during Cathedral City's code enforcement process, which had been delayed while the property's ownership responsibilities were being sorted out. Questions had been raised over which portions of the site were maintained by the property owner and which fell under easement responsibilities.

After much uncertainty, residents say they're grateful to see action taken—and hopeful the property will remain clear.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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