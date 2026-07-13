Riverside County supervisors to reconsider sheriff oversight panel following grand jury recommendations

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The Riverside County Board of Supervisors is expected to revisit the issue of independent oversight for the Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, July 14, after a grand jury report urged the county to establish stronger accountability measures following years of scrutiny over jail operations and in-custody deaths.

The item, scheduled for the board's 9:30 a.m. regular meeting, calls for the establishment of an ad hoc committee to evaluate advisory and oversight options for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The proposal is being brought forward by Supervisors Jose Medina and Karen Spiegel. According to the meeting agenda, the committee would examine potential oversight models before making recommendations to the full board.

The proposal comes less than a month after the Riverside County Civil Grand Jury released a report recommending the creation of an independent civilian oversight body and inspector general to improve transparency and accountability within the Sheriff's Department. The report also called for public reporting on jail operations, independent reviews of in-custody deaths and critical incidents, and the eventual replacement of the county's current Sheriff's Advisory Committee.

Supervisor Medina announced in late June that he intended to revisit the oversight issue after a similar proposal failed last year for lack of support from fellow supervisors.

The July 14 agenda item marks the first formal step toward reconsidering the issue since the grand jury's recommendations were made public.

The grand jury concluded that the county has not implemented structural reforms necessary to ensure safe and accountable jail operations, citing systemic deficiencies in oversight, transparency and internal practices. Under California law, the Board of Supervisors is required to formally respond to the report's findings and recommendations within 90 days.

Sheriff Chad Bianco has sharply criticized the report, calling much of it "inaccurate or simply false" and arguing it was written to support a predetermined recommendation for civilian oversight.

The Board of Supervisors meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the County Administrative Center in Riverside.