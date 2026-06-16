Riverside County Grand Jury calls for oversight of jail system, Bianco says report full of ‘false statements’

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A new Riverside County Civil Grand Jury report is urging county leaders to establish independent civilian oversight of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, citing ongoing concerns over jail deaths, transparency, and accountability.

The report found that Riverside County remains one of California's largest counties without a formal civilian oversight body for sheriff operations and county jails. Grand Jurors concluded that existing oversight mechanisms are fragmented, largely internal, and insufficient to identify systemic problems or maintain public trust.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco wrote to News Channel 3 following a request for comment to the grand jury report, saying in part, "The report is nothing but an attempt to pressure the Board of Supervisors into creating an oversight board and/or inspector general. The report is ridden with inaccuracies and patently false statements, combined with apples to oranges comparisons. The Office of the Sheriff will provide our required response to the Grand Jury as soon as possible." To read the full statement from Bianco, scroll to the bottom of this article.

Civil grand jury reports are advisory, so the report does not compel the sheriff or the county to make any changes, although by law they do have to submit written responses, which will be made public.

The investigation follows years of criticism surrounding the county's jail system, including a California Attorney General civil rights investigation launched in 2023 after a record number of in-custody deaths. According to the report, 29 people died in Riverside County custody between the start of the state investigation and April 2026.

Among its findings, the Grand Jury determined that internal investigations of jail deaths lack independence and that public reporting on jail operations is limited and inconsistent. The report also outlined that the Sheriff's Advisory Committee has failed to provide meaningful oversight or documented recommendations.

To address these concerns, the report recommends that the Riverside County Board of Supervisors create an independent civilian oversight body with investigative authority, public reporting requirements, independent staffing, and the ability to review critical incidents and in-custody deaths. In July of 2025, the Board declined to create an independent civilian oversight body over the Sheriff's Department.

The Grand Jury also recommends an independent audit of jail medical and mental health services, the creation of a public data dashboard, and the development of a long-term strategic plan for jail operations.

The Riverside County Sheriff must respond to the report within 60 days, while the Board of Supervisors has 90 days to provide its official response.