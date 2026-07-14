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José Mena presenta su candidatura para la Alcaldía de Somerton con una propuesta enfocada en la comunidad y el desarrollo

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA) – José Mena, residente de Somerton desde hace más de 30 años, anunció su candidatura para la Alcaldía de la ciudad con una propuesta centrada en escuchar a la comunidad, fortalecer los servicios municipales y promover el crecimiento económico mediante la creación y retención de empleos.

Mena es ampliamente conocido entre los residentes por su participación en diversas actividades comunitarias y por su disposición para apoyar a las familias de Somerton.

A lo largo de más de tres décadas viviendo en la ciudad, asegura haber trabajado de cerca con la comunidad, lo que le ha permitido conocer de primera mano las necesidades y preocupaciones de los habitantes.

Como candidato, José Mena señala que uno de sus principales compromisos es mantener una comunicación abierta con los ciudadanos para que sus decisiones como alcalde reflejen las prioridades de la población.

Dentro de su plataforma, Mena propone fortalecer los departamentos municipales que actualmente enfrentan escasez de personal, con el objetivo de mejorar la eficiencia de los servicios que ofrece la ciudad y responder de manera más efectiva a las necesidades de los habitantes.

En el ámbito económico, el candidato considera que una de las prioridades para Somerton debe ser impulsar la generación de nuevos empleos y, al mismo tiempo, crear las condiciones necesarias para retener los puestos de trabajo existentes.

Según Mena, un desarrollo económico sólido contribuirá a mejorar la calidad de vida de las familias y abrirá mayores oportunidades para las futuras generaciones.

Su campaña se enfoca en promover un gobierno cercano a la gente, basado en la participación ciudadana, la transparencia y el compromiso con el bienestar de toda la comunidad.

Con la elección municipal en el horizonte, José Mena buscará obtener el respaldo de los votantes de Somerton presentando una visión orientada al crecimiento, el fortalecimiento de los servicios públicos y el desarrollo económico de la ciudad.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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