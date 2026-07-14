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Public forum set to discuss Oscar’s Palm Springs and Plaza Theatre dispute

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Published 5:42 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — A public forum aimed at bringing together those involved in the ongoing dispute between Oscar's Palm Springs and the Plaza Theatre is set for Wednesday, with organizers saying the goal is conversation—not debate.

The event, titled "Community Conversation: Oscar's, the Plaza Theatre, and the Future of Palm Springs' Cultural Life," will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Palm Springs Cultural Center and is free and open to the public.

According to organizers, the discussion will focus on the historical and cultural significance of Oscar's and the Plaza Theatre, the challenges facing both institutions, their impact on downtown Palm Springs, and possible paths toward collaboration.

The forum follows News Channel 3's reporting last week on the public dispute over space inside the Oscar's building. Oscar's owner Dan Gore and representatives connected to the theatre have offered differing accounts of negotiations over the arrangement.

Event facilitator Kristen Carroll said the meeting is intended to give the community a chance to hear from one another.

Invitations have been extended to representatives from Oscar's Palm Springs, the Plaza Theatre, Oak View Group, the City of Palm Springs, business leaders, arts organizations and members of the public.

Dan Gore confirmed to News Channel 3 that he plans to attend and said he believes meeting together is the best way to find a solution for the community.

Oak View Group declined News Channel 3's request for an interview and has not said whether it plans to participate in Wednesday's forum.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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