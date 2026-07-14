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Three people injured after suspected DUI crash in Palm Springs, portion of N Indian Canyon closed

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 6:52 PM
Published 6:31 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - N Indian Canyon between E Racquet Club and E Via Escuela has been shut down due to a suspected DUI crash that left three people injured.

The four-vehicle crash was reported at around 5:20 p.m.

Police confirmed three people were transported to a local hospital with injuries; one of those patients was reported to be in critical condition.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears one vehicle made a lane change, sideswiping another vehicle. That collision caused the second vehicle to cross into opposing traffic, where it collided head-on with a third vehicle. A fourth vehicle was also involved in the incident," PSPD Captain Gustavo Araiza wrote in an email to News Channel 3.

Araiza added that the driver who caused the crash was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

It’s unknown how long the roadway will be closed.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

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