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Three people injured after suspected DUI crash in Palm Springs

Update at 10PM (7/14/26)
Live report during our 6:30 pm newscast
By
Updated
today at 9:47 PM
Published 6:31 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - N Indian Canyon was closed for several hours between E Racquet Club and E Via Escuela after a suspected DUI crash that left three people injured Tuesday afternoon.

The four-vehicle crash was reported at around 5:20 p.m. on Indian Canyon Drive, just north of Via Escuela.

Police confirmed three people were transported to a local hospital with injuries; one of those patients was reported to be in critical condition.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears one vehicle made a lane change, sideswiping another vehicle. That collision caused the second vehicle to cross into opposing traffic, where it collided head-on with a third vehicle. A fourth vehicle was also involved in the incident," PSPD Captain Gustavo Araiza wrote in an email to News Channel 3.

Araiza added that the driver who caused the crash, a 30-year-old man from Rancho Cucamonga, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

N Indian Canyon was reopened just before 10 p.m.

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