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Tres adolescentes detenidos por brutal asesinato de taxista

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – Un crimen ha conmocionado a la comunidad mexicalense, pues se trata de un hecho presuntamente cometido por menores de 13, 15 y 16 años de edad.

De acuerdo a la Fiscalía General de Baja California, el pasado 9 de julio se habrían reportado los hechos, en contra de Flaviano López, quien se desempeñaba como conductor de plataforma digital además de ser un militar retirado, la investigación realizada arroja que presuntamente la adolescente de 16 años solicitó un servicio para trasladarse del fraccionamiento Villa verde a la colonia Satélite, sin embargo, durante el recorrido abordaron también su hermano, de 15 años, y otro adolescente de 13 años.

En ese trayecto uno de ellos accionó un arma de fuego, lesionandólo en la cabeza que le ocasionó la muerte, los presuntos responsables intentaron prender fuego al cuerpo con la intención de ocultar evidencia.

A pesar de su intención y a través de labores de monitoreo el automóvil fue localizado e interceptado por Agentes Estatales, al interior incluso se presentaba indicios hemáticos en su interior.

Los menores se mantienen detenidos, mientras que en la ciudad se han realizado protestas principalmente encabezadas por amigos y chóferes de transporte, donde piden justicia para el militar en retiro.

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