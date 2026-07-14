Skip to Content
News

Voluntarios rechazan propuesta para que concilio remueva miembros

By
New
Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – Eugenio, Javier y Carlos, quienes son integrantes de distintas comisiones de la ciudad, expresaron su rechazo a una propuesta impulsada por el alcalde de Calexico, Victor Legaspi, que pretende modificar una ordenanza para permitir que los integrantes del concilio puedan destituir a miembros de comisiones.

Esta propuesta será votada la noche de mañana miércoles en el punto 14 de la agenda de la ciudad.

“En su solicitud dice que otra agencia lo está pidiendo de emergencia rápido, y luego dice para remover un comisionado cuando sea apropiado. ¿Qué significa cuando sea apropiado? Es lo que yo no entiendo”, señaló Javier González, quién encabeza la comisión de la policía de la ciudad.

Cerca de 20 ciudadanos participan en diferentes comisiones enfocadas en temas como seguridad, mejoras comunitarias, parques y embellecimiento de la ciudad. Cuestionaron la rapidez en la que se busca analizar, señalando que se trata más de un tema político.

En entrevista para Telemundo, expresaron que si bien tienen opiniones diferentes sobre la administración municipal, eso no debería ser motivo para su remoción, ya que son ellos tres quienes han trabajado de manera independiente en actividades comunitarias como jornadas de limpieza.

Para conformar las comisiones son los propios miembros del concilio quienes al inicio de cada gestión seleccionan a los ciudadanos que forman parte de estas comisiones.

Al solicitar un comentario del alcalde Victor Legaspi sobre esta propuesta, precisó que después de la sesión una vez se determine una decisión dará un posicionamiento.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.